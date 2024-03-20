Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,710,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 29,590,000 shares. Approximately 25.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

KSS opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

