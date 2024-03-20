KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.27 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $3.27 million and $184,946.69 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006704 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00025998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00014993 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,948.71 or 0.99875664 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010798 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.47 or 0.00153791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00623085 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $224,590.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

