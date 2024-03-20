Komodo Trading 16.3% Lower This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $43.44 million and $11.62 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00065472 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,620,615 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

