Komodo Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $44.17 million and $5.92 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00064898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00041763 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,621,684 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.