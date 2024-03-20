Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of Koss stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of -0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the second quarter worth about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Koss by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

