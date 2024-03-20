Kwmg LLC Takes $256,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.