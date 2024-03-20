Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

LAZ stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $39.76. 1,178,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,000. Lazard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.19%.

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

