LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Update

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 824,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,644,000 after acquiring an additional 320,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 67.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,001,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 230,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $111.02 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $100.33 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.40.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.01%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

