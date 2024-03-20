Leerink Partnrs Comments on scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.08. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,713,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,445.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,869.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 964,078 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 899,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 3,161.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 800,408 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

