Legend Biotech Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Legend Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.76.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

