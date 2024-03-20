Legend Biotech Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Legend Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Legend Biotech Price Performance
Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.
Legend Biotech Company Profile
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).
