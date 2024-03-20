Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $183.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lennar from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $159.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.08. Lennar has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

