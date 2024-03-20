LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in CVS Health by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 23,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CVS opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

