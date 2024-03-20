LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

Shares of GEHC opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

