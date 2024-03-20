LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 195,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 167,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
