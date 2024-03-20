LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 71,692 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MMLG opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $51.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Profile

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

