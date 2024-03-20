LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes $314,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after buying an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,717,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,945,000 after buying an additional 131,995 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after buying an additional 712,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,779,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

