LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes $399,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:XSEP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 60.9% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $224,000.

XSEP opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

