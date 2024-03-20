Lido Staked ETH Market Cap Hits $33.72 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,446.74 or 0.05090565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $33.72 billion and approximately $225.22 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,784,060 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,785,173.65154001. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,131.14724582 USD and is down -6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $323,821,134.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

