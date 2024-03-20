Lisbeth Mcnabb Sells 1,800 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.62, for a total transaction of $294,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,875.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lisbeth Mcnabb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $379,500.00.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,759. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average of $154.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

