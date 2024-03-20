Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 1,661,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,261,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

