LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $6.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.52. 818,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,345. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 176.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 452.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

