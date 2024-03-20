Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.88

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.88 and last traded at $104.59, with a volume of 268086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 593,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 133.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

