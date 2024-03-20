Livermore Investments (LON:LIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.00

Livermore Investments (LON:LIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.38), with a volume of 99029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.41).

Livermore Investments Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £48.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Livermore Investments Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

