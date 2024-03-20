Livermore Investments (LON:LIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.00

Livermore Investments (LON:LIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.38), with a volume of 99029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.41).

Livermore Investments Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.52.

About Livermore Investments

(Get Free Report)

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Livermore Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livermore Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.