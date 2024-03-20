Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.53

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 3412524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.