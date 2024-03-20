Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $3.33. Lufax shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 1,719,142 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

Get Lufax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LU

Lufax Stock Up 7.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.