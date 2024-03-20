LUKSO (LYXe) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $174,182.75

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $5.15 or 0.00008040 BTC on major exchanges. LUKSO has a total market cap of $95.83 million and approximately $174,182.75 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.



LUKSO Profile

LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUKSO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO (LYXE) is a blockchain for digital lifestyle, intersecting fashion, gaming, design, and social media. Created by Fabian Vogelsteller, it aims to bring blockchain to the masses through smart contract-based blockchain, industry standards, and decentralized applications. LYX is the native cryptocurrency of LUKSO, used for transaction fees and staking. LYXe is LYX’s representation on the Ethereum Blockchain, released through the Reversible ICO (rICO). The rICO allows you to buy LYXe over time, with the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Un-bought LYXe can be returned for corresponding ETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

