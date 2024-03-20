Lundin Mining Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.24. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$7.63 and a one year high of C$13.75.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.8100183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.87.

View Our Latest Report on LUN

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.