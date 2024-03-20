Lundin Mining Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Lundin Mining Price Performance
Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.24. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$7.63 and a one year high of C$13.75.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.8100183 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
