LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust has a payout ratio of 1,733.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.