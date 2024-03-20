Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $1.99

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $1.92. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 199,349 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 0.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
