Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $1.99

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $1.92. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 199,349 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

The stock has a market cap of $503.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

