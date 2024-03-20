Lynn M. Bamford Sells 2,620 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.33. 281,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $245.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.52.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.