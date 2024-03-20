Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 17,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 2.14. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 186.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on M. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

