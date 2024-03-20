Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Up 3.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock to a sell rating. The stock traded as high as $282.13 and last traded at $279.30. 99,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 562,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.37.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MDGL. B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $351.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,865,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.98) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

