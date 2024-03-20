MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.50. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $933.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after acquiring an additional 406,335 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 17.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

