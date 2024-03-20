Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Down 5.6%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 457,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,097,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Magnite Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magnite by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,904 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth $30,221,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9,584.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,166 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

