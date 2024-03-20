Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $46.44 and last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 104130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

