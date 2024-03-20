Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 4.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.45. 6,428,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 85,497,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

