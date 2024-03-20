MARBLEX (MBX) Tops One Day Volume of $19.27 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00002373 BTC on major exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $175.87 million and $19.27 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,928,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,772,287 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,928,275 with 115,772,287.20209849 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.45714113 USD and is down -10.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $19,139,274.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.