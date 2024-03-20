Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.15. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 76.23% and a return on equity of 93.01%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

