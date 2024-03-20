Maris-Tech (MTEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th.
Maris-Tech Stock Performance
NASDAQ MTEK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,528. Maris-Tech has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.
About Maris-Tech
