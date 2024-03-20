Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.32 and last traded at $65.25. 3,019,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 14,481,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

