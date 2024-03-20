Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

NYSE MAS opened at $75.36 on Friday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. Masco’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Masco by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

