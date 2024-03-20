Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Mastercard stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $457.77 and its 200 day moving average is $423.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $346.31 and a 1-year high of $485.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

