McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.82. The company has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

