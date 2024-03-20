McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.6% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average is $105.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.