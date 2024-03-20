Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $118.74.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

