Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,064,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,496,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.