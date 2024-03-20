Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,512 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

