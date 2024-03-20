Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 3,809 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 95,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after buying an additional 40,819 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 16,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $156.62 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $290.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

