Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average of $99.74.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.